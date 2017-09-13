Win on Wednesday with Today's Woman

Passengers will meet Charlie Brown and Snoopy upon their arrival. In addition to a 45-minute train excursion, the many activities will include a coloring area, mini train rides, temporary tattoos, bounce house, games and much more! Each child may select the perfect pumpkin to take home. Children are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes.
Trains depart New Haven @ 11am, 2pm on Saturday and 11am and 2pm on Sunday. Departure date and time will be determined upon contacting the Kentucky Railway Museum after the drawing. The winner will be drawn on September 20, 2017.
Enter here!
Win a ticket to the Women 4 Women 25th Anniversary Luncheon!
The 2017 Annual Women 4 Women Luncheon will focus on Education and Leadership. The keynote speaker will be Vera Jones, a motivational speaker, author, award-winning television and radio broadcaster, and Syracuse University Hall-of-Fame athlete. The luncheon is Thursday, October 5 from 11:30am - 1:30pm at the Marriott Louisville Downtown (280 West Jefferson Street). Four winners will be drawn on September 20, 2017.
