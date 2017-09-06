Win on Wednesday with Today's Woman

One winner and a guest will join the Today’s Woman table at the Family Scholar House Celebration of Education Gala on September 21 at 5:30pm at the Marriott Louisville Downtown. The mission of Family Scholar House is to end the cycle of poverty and transform our community by empowering families and youth to succeed in education and achieve life-long self-sufficiency.
The keynote speaker will be Wanda Durant, affectionately known as Mama Durant, “The Real MVP” is a strong leader, advocate, and philanthropist whose passion is to help single mothers, women, and children. She is the mother of two incredibly successful sons, businessman, Anthony (Tony) Durant and NBA MVP star, Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors. Today, she travels the country sharing her inspiring life experiences with her audiences.
The winner will be drawn on September 13, 2017.
Passengers will meet Charlie Brown and Snoopy upon their arrival. In addition to a 45-minute train excursion, the many activities will include a coloring area, mini train rides, temporary tattoos, bounce house, games and much more! Each child may select the perfect pumpkin to take home. Children are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes.
Trains depart New Haven @ 11am and 2pm on Saturday and 11am and 2pm on Sunday. Departure date and time will be determined upon contacting the Kentucky Railway Museum after the drawing.
The winner will be drawn on September 13, 2017.
