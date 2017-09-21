What To Do This Weekend









Enjoy some international music at the Clifton Roots, Jazz and Heritage Festival, featuring artists from Venezuela, Spain, Cuba, Israel (Jazz Artist of the Year!), Brazil, and many Louisville artists and dance parties in the evenings.





Come bask in "a perfect blend of bourbon, food & music" at Bourbon & Beyond, a food/music/beverage festival featuring chefs Carla Hall, Dean Corbett, Edward Lee, and Anthony Lamas preparing dishes, with music featuring the Stevie Miller Band, Eddie Vedder, and Stevie Nicks.





Building upon last year’s successful public art event at New Albany’s Riverfront Amphitheater, the Carnegie Center for Art and History returns with #IAmPublicArt, a family friendly event including musical performances, hands-on art activities, food trucks, university art department installations, and friendly competitions. The Carnegie Center will also unveil the New Albany Flow Park, a re-imagined skatepark design.

If you haven't stopped by the Louisville Zoo to see its Butterflies n’ Blooms exhibit, go check outculminating with the tagging of 1,000 monarch butterflies for the exhibit's final weekend. Activities will include crafts, butterfly tagging, parades, storytime, and more.This weekend you can also enjoy a little jazz, take the kids to a bike rodeo, and see some public art.See below for weekend fun: