What To Do This Weekend

If you haven't stopped by the Louisville Zoo to see its Butterflies n’ Blooms exhibit, go check out Flutter Fest, culminating with the tagging of 1,000 monarch butterflies for the exhibit's final weekend. Activities will include crafts, butterfly tagging, parades, storytime, and more.
This weekend you can also enjoy a little jazz, take the kids to a bike rodeo, and see some public art.
See below for weekend fun:
- Enjoy some international music at the Clifton Roots, Jazz and Heritage Festival, featuring artists from Venezuela, Spain, Cuba, Israel (Jazz Artist of the Year!), Brazil, and many Louisville artists and dance parties in the evenings.
- Come bask in "a perfect blend of bourbon, food & music" at Bourbon & Beyond, a food/music/beverage festival featuring chefs Carla Hall, Dean Corbett, Edward Lee, and Anthony Lamas preparing dishes, with music featuring the Stevie Miller Band, Eddie Vedder, and Stevie Nicks.
- Building upon last year’s successful public art event at New Albany’s Riverfront Amphitheater, the Carnegie Center for Art and History returns with #IAmPublicArt, a family friendly event including musical performances, hands-on art activities, food trucks, university art department installations, and friendly competitions. The Carnegie Center will also unveil the New Albany Flow Park, a re-imagined skatepark design.
- Take your kids grades 1-5 with their bikes and enjoy the LaGrange Police Department's Bike Rodeo, with food and prizes.
- Coming Next Week: Join the Women's Business Center of Kentucky for a day of empowerment and training at the 2017 Women in Business Expo & Conference: Breaking Through Barriers, featuring speakers, breakout sessions, and the business pitch contest.
