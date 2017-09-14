What To Do This Weekend

The Waterfront Botanical Gardens celebrates its official Groundbreaking this weekend with various festivities. The Groundbreaking ceremony will feature music, light refreshments, words from political and religious leaders, and hot air balloon by Skycab Balloons. The Gardens will also host the First Annual Homebrew Fair, complete with a homebrew contest, vendors, and the opportunity to learn about the agriculture and craftsmanship of brewing beer. Lastly, the annual reGeneration Fair 2017 will feature food trucks, live music, environmental displays, and activities for guests of all ages. Louisville Visual Art will also host a Plein Air Paint Out onsite.
See below for some fun weekend offerings:
- Surround yourself with small-town ambiance at Jeffersontown's Gaslight Festival, which hosts a motorcycle rally, car show, golf scramble, 5K, parade, balloon glow, children’s playground, live entertainment and over 200 arts, crafts, and commercial booths.
- Enjoy an evening of country music and raise money for military charities at Rally for our Heroes, featuring Trace Adkins, comedy, and inspirational messages. There will be a cocktail reception and silent auction before the show, benefitting Active Heroes and USO- Ft. Campbell/Nashville Chapter. Also at The Kentucky Center this weekend, the Kentucky Opera presents Ariadne auf Naxos, and Louisville Orchestra pays tribute to The Beatles with Sgt. Pepper at the Pops.
- Save your appetite and head for the Big 4 Lawn at Waterfront Park for the first-ever Louisville Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival, featuring more than 20 local food trucks, regional and craft beers, and crafters and musical entertainment.
- Take the kids to the Family Kite Festival at Riverside, the Farnsley-Moremen Landing. Activities will include performances by the Chicago Kite Team, Pigs Aloft Stationary Kites, and stilt walkers, a Make Your Own Kite activity, games, food vendors, and free tours of the Farnsley-Moremen House. The first 600 kids will receive a free kite.
- The South Central Regional Library is hosting its first-ever International Fair, featuring cuisine, music, and dance from around the world and including presentations on Tai Chi, Salsa dancing, yoga, and Turkish coffee. Flamenco Louisville will perform and there will be bilingual story time, belly dancing, and more.
- Check out the unique and weird at the Pop Up Estate Sale - Vintage, Designer, Unique, & Weird at 804 E Broadway. There will be one of a kind dresses, costumes, and even Christmas decor.
- Bring chairs/blankets, a picnic dinner, and drinks and enjoy an evening of Music Under the Trees at Oxmoor Farm, featuring Robbie Bartlett and hosted by The Filson Historical Society.
- Celebrate Louisville Public Media's newly renovated headquarters at their Community Block Party, featuring food trucks, a beer garden, hands-on family activities, live music, and tours of the building. The event will also feature performances by Louisville artists including Jecorey "1200" Arthur, Steve Cooley, Aaron Bibelhauser, Tyrone Cotton and Mark Charles Heidinger (Vandaveer).
No comments:
Post a Comment
You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated and rel="nofollow" is in use. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!