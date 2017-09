What To Do This Weekend

Surround yourself with small-town ambiance at Jeffersontown's Gaslight Festival, which hosts a motorcycle rally, car show, golf scramble, 5K, parade, balloon glow, children’s playground, live entertainment and over 200 arts, crafts, and commercial booths.

Enjoy an evening of country music and raise money for military charities at Rally for our Heroes, featuring Trace Adkins, comedy, and inspirational messages. There will be a cocktail reception and silent auction before the show, benefitting Active Heroes and USO- Ft. Campbell/Nashville Chapter. Also at The Kentucky Center this weekend, the Kentucky Opera presents Ariadne auf Naxos, and Louisville Orchestra pays tribute to The Beatles with Sgt. Pepper at the Pops.

The Waterfront Botanical Gardens celebrates its official Groundbreaking this weekend with various festivities. The Groundbreaking ceremony will feature music, light refreshments, words from political and religious leaders, and hot air balloon by Skycab Balloons. The Gardens will also host the First Annual Homebrew Fair , complete with a homebrew contest, vendors, and the opportunity to learn about the agriculture and craftsmanship of brewing beer. Lastly, the annual reGeneration Fair 2017 will feature food trucks, live music, environmental displays, and activities for guests of all ages. Louisville Visual Art will also host a Plein Air Paint Out onsite.See below for some fun weekend offerings: