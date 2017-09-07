What To Do This Weekend

Check out our list below for weekend fun:
- Cyclists will bike 35, 65, or 100 miles (or take part in a 5-mile family ride) at the Bike to Beat Cancer event for riders of all levels to benefit Norton Cancer Institute.
- Grammy-winning singer Ed Sheeran performs tonight (Thursday) at the KFC Yum! Center.
- Celebrate the history and heritage of small towns at the 42nd annual Lanesville Heritage Weekend Festival in Lanesville, Indiana. See how our fore-fathers lived as farmers more than 100 years ago and enjoy midway rides, helicopter rides, a truck/tractor pull, live music, craft booths, midway food, traditional and sawmill demonstrations, a gas engine exhibit, a tractor and machinery exhibit, and more.
- Head to the Highlands for the Highlands Festival, featuring art, crafts, live music, and more. Bring the kids for the new and improved Fun Zone.
- Venture to Waterfront Park for the Louisville Dragon Boat Festival and cheer on the teams as they work together to propel a 42-foot, 550-pound dragon boat through the water.
- Stroll on over to the Big Four Bridge Arts Festival, featuring 80-100 juried artists, international cuisine, children's activities, and entertainment.
- Bring your blankets and lawn chairs to the Jeffersonville RiverStage and enjoy Rock on Water, a Christian music festival featuring Unspoken, Carrollton, Veridia, Hush Harbor, and Ryan Lynton.
- Help bring awareness to Alzheimer's support, care, and research at the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's at Waterfront Park.
- Take the kids to the Art in the Park Picnic at the Speed Art Museum for games and activities in the Art Park, live music, Music Together interactive program, art and balloon making, face painting, food, and more.
- Taste bacon creations by numerous local chefs at B3 Fest: The Festival of Bacon, Bourbon, & Beer, at Bowman Field, benefitting Kosair Charities. You can also check out the Bacon Bar — featuring bacon flavors like Dorito Dusted Bacon, Mint Julep Bacon, and more — and enjoy bourbon cocktails and craft beers, live music, and a silent auction.
- The Louisville Orchestra kicks off its 80th season with a free musical preview performance at Iroquois Amphitheater.
- Kentucky Arts Academy is holding its Open House featuring prizes and giveaways, face painting, academy tours, refreshments, and free mini-lessons for your budding musicians.
Have a great weekend!
