Three Shows You Should See This Month

Smokey Joe’s Café
CenterStage
Often referred to as “the soundtrack of the 1950s,” Smokey Joe’s Café is jam-packed with 38 rock ’n’ roll and rhythm & blues songs written by songwriters Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller, including Hound Dog, Jailhouse Rock, and Stand By Me.
“This show is an amazing journey,” says Frank Goodloe III, the show’s director. “The characters start out young, as teenagers, and end up in their adulthood. The themes of the songs grow from simple to more complex. This is just a fun, fun show. It’s music everybody knows.”
The original Broadway cast recording won a Grammy award in 1996, and the show was nominated for several Tony awards in 1995.
WHEN: September 7-17, various performances
WHERE: Jewish Community Center, 3600 Dutchmans Lane
TICKETS: $22-$24
CONTACT: Purchase at the door or by calling 502.238.2709 or here. $10 rush tickets can be purchased on weekday performances in person at the box office as long as tickets are available, limit two per person.
Mary J. Blige’s Strength of A Woman Tour
KFC Yum! Center
The Grammy–award winning, platinum-selling recording artist will be performing tracks from her new album Strength of a Woman, plus her other Hip-Hop Soul hits like You Remind Me, Real Love, I’m Going Down, Mary Jane (All Night Long), Not Gon’ Cry, As, Dance For Me, and No More Drama.
WHEN: September 23 @ 8pm, with special guests Joe and Stokely
WHERE: KFC Yum! Center
TICKETS: $99.50/$87.50/ $77.50/$51.50
CONTACT: Ticketmaster outlets or in person at the box office
The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis
The Kentucky Center
Founded in 1988, and the resident orchestra of the Lincoln Center for Performing Arts, Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra (JLCO) is a 15-piece musical group consisting of some of the best ensemble players, soloists, and arrangers in jazz music, led by famed trumpeter and composer Wynton Marsalis.
The show contains a wide variety of musical works, including original and historic compositions, Jazz at Lincoln Center-commissioned pieces, and masterworks from celebrated musicians such as Duke Ellington.
Wynton Marsalis is a nine-time Grammy-winning artist, who has recorded more than 60 jazz and classical pieces over the course of his career. In 1997, Marsalis won a Pulitzer Prize for his oratorio Blood on the Fields, the first jazz musician ever to do so.
WHEN: September 26 @ 7:30pm
WHERE: The Kentucky Center
TICKETS: $25/$35/$45/$60
CONTACT: In-person at The Kentucky Center box office and drive-thru or by phone 502.584.7777, 800.775.7777 or here. Call 502.566.5111 for information about the range of accessibility options offered.
