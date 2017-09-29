She's Giving Birth to New Ideas for Overcoming Infertility

Miriam Sigrun Krause is a Physician and the Social Media Director at Fertility and Endocrine Associates. As a child living in Heidelberg, Germany, Miriam dreamed of becoming a doctor. After 14 years of medical school in Germany, a residency at Southern Illinois University, and fellowship training at the University of Louisville, Miriam is now helping couples find solutions for overcoming their infertility issues.
BIGGEST ACCOMPLISHMENT
“My biggest accomplishment so far has been building my career as a specialist in obstetrics and gynecology, as well as in reproductive endocrinology and infertility. It is so rewarding to help a couple that struggles with fertility to have their dream of building a family come true.”
NEW FRONTIERS
Miriam is also the social media director for her practice and says that social media advertising in the medical field specifically is a new development and extremely challenging. “Most patients rely on this as a means of communication, but lots of safeguards have to be in place to protect patients’ personal information.”
WHAT SHE NOW KNOWS
“While building my career, I realized that a good doctor is not just defined by accurate medical knowledge and perfect surgical skills, but that compassion, empathy, and the ability to listen are at least as important in order to build a good relationship with my patients.”
