Thursday, September 28, 2017
See How She Turned Grief into Something Beautiful
After the death of her infant daughter Lily Grace in 2012, Amy Elzy, our Way to Go Woman winner in the Overcame Obstacles category, turned her loss into a support system for grieving families. She started the Lily Grace Project, an organization that provides hairbows and knit hats to sick children who are in the intensive care units at Kosair Children’s Hospital.
Amy maintains relationships with these families through her Facebook page called Never Forget Lily Grace. In 2016, she partnered with Sarah Ivens Moffett, a reporter with The Courier-Journal, to start a writing workshop for grieving moms. She is also the owner of Heartfelt Senior Transitions, a company that helps families find an appropriate living situation for their loved ones.
BIGGEST ACCOMPLISHMENT
“I can think of several accomplishments that I'm proud of, but my children are my biggest accomplishments. All five of them!”
GOALS
“My goals are to help as many families as I can through my business. I feel I was put on this earth to help others, and it's exciting to see my journey continue to unfold. I've also dreamed of presenting to medical professionals about what it's like to lose a child, and how they can help.”
FUTURE
“I do see my path taking me back to Kosair to volunteer or donate more time/hairbows to help families in the NICU/PICU, where our daughter lived her entire life. I also see me making more videos in the future regarding my grief to help other grieving parents.”
at 3:00 PM
Labels: Today's Woman, TodaysWomanMag, Way to Go Woman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment
You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!