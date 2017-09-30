Making 2017 Pretty in Pink

All of these lovely ladies joined us for our Pink Woman shoot that was held at Oxmoor Center.
Don't miss out on being a part of the Pink Woman Fashion show on October 19. Tickets can be purchased here
. We're proud of everyone who attended and we look forward to meeting many more faces next year! This year's shoot was sponsored by All Women OB/GYN P.S.C.
No comments:
Post a Comment
You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!