Lindsey Hoehn’s Love of Yarn

|Lindsey Hoehn has used A Yarn Crossing as a way of supporting other
knitting groups in the community. Photos by Patti Hartog
While some of us might spend our days simply spinning our wheels, Lindsey Hoehn spends her days spinning yarn.
Lindsey is the owner of A Yarn Crossing on Frankfort Avenue, which she and friend Tina Taylor opened three years ago. The shop sells yarns, knitting and crocheting supplies, and spinning fibers. It is a place of vibrant colors and good feelings.
Lindsey started knitting 10 years ago when she was in college. “I was bored during the summers. My job only kept me so busy. I went to a craft store, bought a few supplies, and taught myself to knit and crochet. After a few years, I taught myself how to spin yarn. It is a unique craft.”
Although Lindsey enjoys knitting and crocheting, she finds that spinning yarn is her favorite way to relax. “I really enjoy spinning. I find it to be very soothing and calming. I can sit and do it and not really have to pay so much attention and can let my mind wander.”
The good feelings of the shop come from the several groups that meet there. One group, the Knocker Knitters, knit soft cotton breast prostheses for women who have undergone mastectomies. There are a multi-craft fiber arts group, a Spanish-speaking knitting group, and the Louisville Knitting Guild that gather at the shop. Lindsey also keeps stocked a free pantry, which is located in a bright blue cupboard in the front yard.
“It is important to us to support the community that supports us,” Lindsey says.
On International Knit in Public Day celebrated on June 10, Lindsay put up a tent on the lawn, served drinks and snacks, and throughout the day people came with their yarns and needles to knit.
When she is not minding her knitting, Lindsey works parttime as a pharmacist with Pharmacy Plus at Frazier Rehab Institute.
She and her husband Matt made some of the display areas for A Yarn Crossing. Wooden crates are filled with rainbows of yarn. There is also a consignment section that sells yarn from local suppliers and artists.
“I found myself hooked on fiber arts. I enjoy working with the yarns and the fibers. I have a strong perfectionist desire, and with this I can control and do precisely what I want and be creative.”
Several things work for this 33-year-old woman to keep her energy up, hold her long hair out of her face, and allow her to spend her days spinning.
Diet Dr. Pepper
I can't live without it. I'm not a coffee person, but I like having a soda. I drink it straight out of the can and have two or three a day. I probably started drinking soda in college. I have one on my way to work. It gives me my caffeine fix.
Ponytail holders
I never leave my hair down because I can't stand it in my face. My hair is always in a ponytail or a bun. I don’t want my hair getting stuck in my spinning! I don’t use anything fancy. Just the stretchy fabric covered ones I buy at Target and that don’t damage my hair. They are my one beauty accessory.
Wooden supported spindles
These are works of art in themselves. They are what I used to spin the fibers into yarn. I usually am doing this every day. It’s very soothing. The spindles come in different styles and are made by artisan woodturners. They are a pleasure to use.
