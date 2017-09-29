Friday, September 29, 2017
Her Big Dreams are Helping a Community Thrive
Taking care of people is a recurrent theme in Pamela E. Taylor’s life — from serving in the United States Army for three years to becoming a nurse practitioner. Pamela, our Way to Go Woman winner in the Community category, has parlayed her passion into a business where she can foster a community of healthy, happy people. In May 2017, she opened All Around Healthcare, an urgent and primary care facility located in the Shively neighborhood. One of Pamela’s long-term goals is to open more medical facilities in underserved communities.
MESSAGE FOR OTHERS
“If your dreams are not big enough to make you cry when you think about them, you are not dreaming big enough. We serve a big God and all things are possible with Him.”
BIGGEST ACCOMPLISHMENT
“I had a vision before I started my eight-year journey in school to become a nurse practitioner and have my own practice. I stayed focused and dedicated until that vision became a reality.”
Read more about our Way to Go Woman winners who won in these categories: Overcame Barriers, Leadership, Professional, and Entrepreneurial.
at 12:00 PM
Labels: Today's Woman, Way to Go Woman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment
You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!