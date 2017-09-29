Get Ready to Fall in Love with Our October Issue!

This month we focus on helping you create your best life with stories to encourage and inspire you! Find out how some amazing women are changing and investing in themselves to create a life free of pain and stress. Plus, with October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we've featured empowering women who have survived and battled the one diagnosis every woman has to fear.
