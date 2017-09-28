Fostering Strong Relationships is How She Found Success

Lindsay Reeves’s ability to foster strong relationships with clients and colleagues has led to a successful career as director of operations and vice president at NOVA Salon. Lindsay, who is our Way to Go Woman winner in the Professional category, thrives off of being able to share new ideas with others in the industry and believes good communication is the most valuable characteristic of a leader.
BIGGEST ACCOMPLISHMENT
Leading a team of amazingly talented, devoted, and tenacious people is eternally rewarding. Sharing our salon's systems and culture with other professionals in our industry allows our team to become even stronger.
THE FUTURE
I have a constant goal of continuing to learn and grow. A more specific goal is for NOVA Salon to expand and have more locations. Being a mother, it is important to me that my daughter sees that anything is possible if you make the right choices. In fact, my leadership studies and experiences in my professional world have strongly influenced the way I parent.
WHAT IS AN EFFECTIVE LEADER?
Being able to communicate clearly and succinctly is extremely important. You must be able to relay your vision to your team, so you can all work towards the same goal. Training and coaching also depend on healthy lines of communication.
Read about how this Way to Go Woman winner is supporting parents and giving them peace of mind.
No comments:
Post a Comment
You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!