Changes Part 2: Kate Ashton Said Yes to Herself When No One Did

She may only be 29, but Kate Ashton has already reinvented herself three times. Kate began as a hair stylist but soon realized that the job was tough on her body, so she used her cosmetology background to transition to the field of body services, despite never having waxed a body part in her life. For eight years, she dove into the land of body waxing, eyebrow threading, tinting, and esthetician services.
“I saw a trend with brows and Brazilians from my clients and realized there was no waxing culture in Southern Indiana,” Kate says. She had worked in the Highlands of Louisville and knew that this area would clamor toward the trend of niche beauty services.
“I bought a house in Jeffersonville and rented out my Highlands home. I wanted to be part of the community I was going to serve.” However, everyone doubted Kate’s business plan. “The market research, my own business lawyer, and my parents said this wouldn’t work, but I had faith. I knew this area needed this — and I was right!”
Kate’s business, Body and Brow Boutique in New Albany, Indiana, is successfully ending its first year, and she is already looking to expand and open another location in Louisville.
Opening the salon, despite all the warnings, has helped Kate achieve her bigger dreams of giving back to the community. “I can touch and contact so many people in a day from this community, that I realize what it needs. I’m now entrenched in community, and that was a part that I was missing in my life. My husband serves on the Clark County Addiction Board,” Kate explains.
She also, ironically, has more family time since opening the business. Her mentor gave her the valuable advice to hire enough support staff. Kate is able to delegate a lot of the tasks it takes to run a business to her three front desk employees and two technicians. With this newfound pulse on the community and extra family time, it has also helped Kate realize her dream of adopting a child, and Kate and her husband are now undergoing that process. Her leap of faith has brought nothing but abundance to Kate’s family, both monetarily and emotionally.
Kate’s advice:
- Don’t be afraid to grow your skill-set or change completely.
- Step out of your comfort zone. I meet a lot of girls that have the skills, but lack the motivation simply due to fear.
- Have faith and follow through, even when you will, undoubtedly, be scared.
- Make a plan and stick to it.
- Push your fear and negative thoughts aside. The outcome is always better than you expect.
- Don’t be afraid to give up some control.
- Surround yourself with employees who help the business and help you have a life outside the business.
Photo by Joon Kim
