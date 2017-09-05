5 Ideas from a Private School You Can Serve to Your Own Kids (Part 3)

Here are five skills from West End School you can apply to your own kids at home.
If an adult is speaking, you are not. If you want something bad enough, you should be willing to cut your hair for it, even if your new dreads are your most prized possession. If an adult asks you to do something, you must trust that they have your best interests in mind.
You must give up luxuries in order to achieve your goals (i.e. no phones, gaming devices, or girls at WES).
To be a man is to be responsible. “We always say ‘This isn’t a hotel,’ and we expect academic success and the development of discipline and study habits. We are trying to get these young men the future they envision.”
Everyone must participate. At WES every student, regardless of ability, must be part of the sports teams. Debbie says the development of skill is amazing to watch from 6th to 8th grade. The students all graduate as student-athletes.
