5 Ideas from a Private School You Can Serve to Your Own Kids (Part 2)

Louisville Classical Academy offers these five things you can apply with your own kids.
Encourage them to take a risk. Try something new or delve deeply into something you love. Do it for the joy of doing it. Recent graduate Ruthie Drowin, says that studying Greek and Latin for seven years has shaped her learning in all areas. “Learning both of these languages at the same time fostered my love of languages and even math. It wasn’t until Latin that I realized how much I love puzzles, which made algebra much more fun.”
Expand their world. Browse the library and local independent bookstores for new authors. LCA follows a Great Books curriculum, which means that texts used in school are the enduring classics such as those authored by Chaucer, Homer, and Shakespeare.
Have discussions with your family. LCA employs the Shared Inquiry Method within student curriculum, which allows for deeper exploration and understanding of all topics because students work together under skilled questioning by the discussion leader. Ruthie describes the experience this way: “Our teacher let us have the discussion and generate our own ideas. She would just steer us back on topic if necessary. I have realized I learn best when others are challenging me and that I develop my best ideas in a discussion with other people to ask questions or share insight.”
Help them appreciate quiet. Spend time in silence and away from screens.
Practice gratitude. Demonstrate the value of being thankful. It’s a wonderful habit.
To describe the overall mission of the school, Shelly Ward, Head of School at Louisville Classical Academy says, “Our principal tools are enduring literature, the classical languages of Latin and Greek, mathematics, and music. These tools develop superior habits of mind that also accelerate learning in the sciences, history, and art. The result is preparation for success in the most challenging colleges and for lives of mindful purpose.”
