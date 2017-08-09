Wednesday, August 9, 2017

Win on Wednesday with Today's Woman

Click on the giveaways below and enter to win!



Win two tickets to the Women in Business Expo and Conference!


Join us for a day of empowerment and training hosted by the Women’s Business Center of Kentucky, the U.S. Small Business Administration, and Community Ventures. This year’s annual event will take place at the Muhammad Ali Center on September 26 from
9a.m. until 5p.m. 

Two headlining keynote speakers, six breakout sessions, and the highly anticipated business pitch contest make this year’s expo a “can’t miss” event!

Enter here!

Our winner will be drawn on August 16, 2017.

See Official Rules for details.

at
Labels: , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated and rel="nofollow" is in use. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...