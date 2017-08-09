Join us for a day of empowerment and training hosted by the Women’s Business Center of Kentucky, the U.S. Small Business Administration, and Community Ventures. This year’s annual event will take place at the Muhammad Ali Center on September 26 from
9a.m. until 5p.m.
Two headlining keynote speakers, six breakout sessions, and the highly anticipated business pitch contest make this year’s expo a “can’t miss” event!
Enter here!
Our winner will be drawn on August 16, 2017.
See Official Rules for details.
Wednesday, August 9, 2017
Win on Wednesday with Today's Woman
