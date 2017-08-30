Win on Wednesday with Today's Woman

Wednesday, August 30, 2017

Win a ticket at our table at the Women 4 Women Annual Luncheon!

The 2017 Annual Women 4 Women Luncheon will focus on Education and Leadership. The keynote speaker will be Vera Jones, a motivational speaker, author, award-winning television and radio broadcaster, and Syracuse University Hall-of-Fame athlete. The luncheon is Thursday, October 5 from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at the Marriott Louisville Downtown (280 West Jefferson Street).

If you’d like to join other winners and members of the Today’s Woman staff for this uplifting program, enter here today!  


Four winners will be drawn on Sept. 6.

See Official Rules for details.

