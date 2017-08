What To Do This Weekend

Have a great weekend!

Coming Up:9/7/17The Bike to Beat Cancer is a one-day cycling event for riders of all levels who want to make a difference and help those battling cancer at Norton Cancer Institute. There are three distance options to choose from — 35, 65 or 100 mile — as well as a Family Ride of 5 miles. The Bike to Beat Cancer supports the prevention and early detection, survivorship services and clinical research at Norton Cancer Institute. For more information or to register, visit the website for Bike to Beat Cancer.Clark County Youth Shelter Offers Free Classes Classes Designed for Teens 11-17 and Those in a Parenting RoleSeveral classes begin September 9!!Jeffersonville, Indiana –The Clark County Youth Shelter offers several FREE programs to teens and families in the community!ANGER MANAGEMENT FOR TEENSFAMILY EDUCATION AND SUPPORTLIVING OUT LOUDSHOPLIFTING PREVENTION