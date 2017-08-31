What To Do This Weekend

This Labor Day weekend, think globally. WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals, brings four days of expanded world food, music, dance, culture, and education to the Belvedere at 5th and Main streets. More than 70 local and regional entertainers will offer a variety of music, dance styles, and beats, and you can also enjoy a global sampling of cuisine.
Also this weekend, you can see a play, enjoy some of the last outdoor concerts of the summer, do some shopping, and more.
See our weekend picks below:
- See a Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Tony Kushner on American politics, religion, power, sexuality, and justice in Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches at Actors Theatre now through October 10. (Advisory: Contains nudity, strong language, graphic sexual content, and other material only appropriate for mature audiences. Age Recommendation: 16+).
- Celebrate our state with the Kentucky Music & Bourbon Experience at Louisville Water Tower Park. It will feature a blend of Commonwealth favorites including bourbon, BBQ, bluegrass, and live music including a tribute to Bluegrass Music, Tony and the Tan Lines, and The Louisville Crashers.
- Head to the Great Lawn at Waterfront Park for Hike Bike & Paddle, a morning full of healthy fun. Various fitness demonstrations start the day including yoga, tai chi, and zumba. Then take your pick from a 5k hike, 9.5-mile bike ride, or a paddle on the Ohio River. This event is not a race. It is open to participants of all levels.
- Enjoy the last Bicentennial Park Summer Concert Series event in New Albany, Indiana, featuring the Zach Longoria Project.
- Top off your night with Twilight Tastings at Over the 9 in Louisville. Guests will enjoy music from DJ Prhyme, food specials, and All-You-Can-Sample Old 502 Wine for just $10, with $2 from every tasting sold going to benefit Animal Care Society, Louisville's first no-kill shelter.
- Head to Waterfront Park for the last Fleur de Flea Vintage Urban Market of the year. Vendors from all over Kentuckiana will be set up selling all kinds of goods, including books, records, vintage, antiques, repurposed, and more. Food trucks will also be there.
- Bring your blankets and chairs and attend Locust Grove's final concert of the season — Lance Minnis and Friends — who will perform a variety of tunes and songs from Kentucky, Appalachia, the Maritime Provinces, and the British Isles, from rousing chanteys and wistful lullabies to ballads and fiddle tunes.
- See purebred and household pet cats from all over the country compete in the 56th annual Kentuckiana Cat Club Championship Cat Show at the Kentucky Exposition Center.
Have a great weekend!
Coming Up:
9/7/17
The Bike to Beat Cancer is a one-day cycling event for riders of all levels who want to make a difference and help those battling cancer at Norton Cancer Institute. There are three distance options to choose from — 35, 65 or 100 mile — as well as a Family Ride of 5 miles. The Bike to Beat Cancer supports the prevention and early detection, survivorship services and clinical research at Norton Cancer Institute. For more information or to register, visit the website for Bike to Beat Cancer.
Clark County Youth Shelter Offers Free Classes
Classes Designed for Teens 11-17 and Those in a Parenting Role
Several classes begin September 9!!
Jeffersonville, Indiana –The Clark County Youth Shelter offers several FREE programs to teens and families in the community!
ANGER MANAGEMENT FOR TEENS
FAMILY EDUCATION AND SUPPORT
LIVING OUT LOUD
SHOPLIFTING PREVENTION
No comments:
Post a Comment
You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated and rel="nofollow" is in use. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!