What To Do This Weekend

The Kentucky State Fair runs through August 27, so you still have time to get to the
Kentucky Exposition Center for some rides, food, music, exhibits, and the World's Championship Horse Show, one of the fair's most prestigious events. Download the new Fair mobile app to plan your visit.
Also this weekend, experience an adult night of beer and wine tastings at the Louisville Zoo, get some deals on kids' items, enjoy live music and outdoor movies, and see a popular museum exhibit before it closes!
Check out our selections below for a fantastic weekend:
- At the Louisville Zoo's Brew at the Zoo, enjoy tastings from craft breweries, wineries, and local restaurants, animal encounters, and live entertainment.
- Just in time for back-to-school, Halloween, and winter shopping, stock up and save on clothes and items for your kids at the annual fall/winter KidStuff Sale.
- Don't miss your chance to see The Hunger Games: The Exhibition at the Frazier History Museum. Step inside and explore the world of Panem as created in the films before the exhibit closes on September 10.
- Head to Locust Grove for the Watershed Music Festival, which will feature nine bands playing traditional Kentucky music, from Old Time, Appalachian, Blues, R&B, Jug Band, Bluegrass, and more.
- Don your best zombie attire and join more than 42,000 zombies as they take over Bardstown Road at the Louisville Zombie Walk. The walk is 3/4 of a mile with a block party at the end featuring live bands, entertainment, food vendors, costume contest, and more.
- Grab your lawn chairs and head to outdoor movie nights to see the live action version of Beauty and the Beast at the Jeffersonville RiverStage, Toy Story at Spalding University, or La La Land at Greenville Park in Floyd County, Indiana.
- Plant eaters, animal lovers, those wanting a healthier lifestyle, and folks just looking for good food and fun are all welcome at Bluegrass VegFest, an event focused on promoting a healthy, cruelty-free, plant-based lifestyle and showcasing Kentucky’s vegan-friendly businesses. There will be food, drinks, guest speakers, raffle prizes, live art, and more.
- Come out for some music at Jazz in Central Park, featuring artists such as TRI+ADD Music, Maestro J, Donna Mason, Walter & Kays, and The Urban Jazz Coalition.
- The 5th annual African Heritage Festival will be a celebration of unity, culture, art, and history, with highlights including a parade down Muhammad Ali Boulevard, a soccer tournament, a street basketball tournament, Books & Breakfast, storytelling, children’s activities, and food and merchandise vendors. Also, the Baltimore-based Sankofa Dance Theater will present Invoke...Called by the Ancestors, with dance and music.
- Enjoy the small-town feel of Sellersburg Celebrates, featuring amusement rides, balloon glow and tethered balloon rides, live wrestling show, live music, and more.
Have a great weekend!
