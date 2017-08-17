What To Do This Weekend

It's time for the annual celebration of the state's best in agriculture and fun . . . and all things fried! The Kentucky State Fair opens today and has something for everyone, from amusement rides and concerts to competitions and crafts. Download the new Fair mobile app to buy tickets, see what's going on when, check concert line-ups, find all of the unique fair food, and more.
Check below for other fun happenings this weekend, and don't miss the best places to view the Eclipse, featured at the bottom of this post!
- Old Louisville LIVE Concert series presents an evening of musical unity, with free music and festivities in Central Park. Performers will include 1200, AMPED, Boys & Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana, and DJ Whoodster, and music and art activities will also be offered.
- Pull up your boots, shine your buckles, and head to the Boots & BBQ Bash, a fundraising event for Our Lady of Peace, at Marriott Louisville East. Enjoy a silent auction, live auction, and live music. (Note: Online ticket sales are no longer available. To learn more, call Donna Brewer 502.587.4543.)
- Bring your family and your water guns to the second annual Water Wars, a water gun fight with inflatable water slides, presented by the City of New Albany at Silver Street Park.
- Grab a lawn chair and head out to the fifth annual Festival of Gospel Music at 4th Street Live, featuring the St. Stephen Music Ministry and many special guests.
- Clark Memorial Hospital hosts its second annual Child Safety Day, where families are invited to a fun day of activities and safety tips, including lots of vendors, face painting, balloons, photo booth, Home Depot building station, police, ambulance, and fire departments. Prizes will also be given away.
- Recording artist Michelle Branch will perform as part of The Hopeless Romantic Tour with Haerts at the Mercury Ballroom.
- Celebrate family togetherness in our community at The Soul Lounge of Louisville's Soul to Soul Family Fun Festival, taking place at the KFC YUM! Center Plaza, with featured band NightBreeze.
Coming Up:
SOLAR ECLIPSE Sightings
Check out these events and don't miss your chance to experience this once-in-a-lifetime event!
Check out these events and don't miss your chance to experience this once-in-a-lifetime event!
• Total Eclipse of The Park at E.P. "Tom" Sawyer State Park
• Solar Eclipse Viewing Party at 4th Street Live!
• Solar Eclipse Viewing Event at Gheens Science Hall and Rauch Planetarium
• WDRB Total Eclipse Experience at the Kentucky State Fair, Performing Arts Stage
• Solar Eclipse Viewing Tour at the Kentucky Derby Museum• Eclipse Watch Party at River Run Family Water Park in New Albany, Indiana
• Eclipse Activities at the Kentucky Science Center• 2017 Solar Eclipse Viewing at the Big Four Bridge Lawn
• Solar Eclipse at Charlestown State Park
• Eclipse Viewing Party at Spalding University
Don't forget the protective eyewear!
No comments:
Post a Comment
You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated and rel="nofollow" is in use. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!