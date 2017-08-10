What To Do This Weekend

Feeling like a 'smooooth' weekend? Head to Churchill Downs for the Derby City Jazz Festival, a two-day event featuring some of the world’s best smooth jazz artists, including Maysa (pictured), Marion Meadows, Nick Colionne, Kayla Waters, and more. This weekend also offers events for food lovers from the taco aficionado to the fine dining fan, free outdoor movie nights, organized walks in support of charitable causes, and more.
Check out our selections below for a fun weekend:
- Get your "taco" on at the Taco Walk in downtown New Albany, Indiana. Ticket purchase includes 10 Taco tickets, drink specials, an after party, and a scavenger hunt. Participating restaurants include Big Four Burger & Beer New Albany, Brooklyn and The Butcher, Café 157, Floyd County Brewing Company, Gospel Bird, Habana Blues Tapas Restaurant, La Tiendita on Market, and more.
- Enjoy sampling savory nibbles and sweet treats from over 20 of the finest restaurants along Frankfort Avenue at the Taste of Frankfort Avenue event at the Clifton Center.
- Take the family to view Storks at the Jeffersonville, Indiana, Riverstage; Sing at the Iroquois Amphitheater; and Jaws on the Belvedere Lawn at The Kentucky Center.
- Head to Iroquois Park to take part in the Louisville AIDS Walk & Pet Walk, Kentuckiana's largest annual HIV/AIDS awareness and fundraising event. All funds directly support the individuals served by the Kentuckiana AIDS Alliance. Or stop by Louisville Waterfront Park for the Step Forward for Mental Health Walk, which raises funds for education, support, and advocacy for families and individuals affected by mental illness.
- Dreaming about starting your own business but aren't sure how? Get some help at the Own Your Own Business workshop, presented by SCORE and Louisville Small Business Development Center, Saturday at Bellarmine University. Topics include personal traits of an entrepreneur, marketing and accounting basics, legal and insurance considerations, and more.
- Get active as a family at the Fit N' Fun Festival, presented by Malibu Jack's and Baptist Health Sports Medicine. Activities will include football toss, basketball shootout, putting contest, obstacle course, prizes, and more. Hot dogs, chips, and canned drinks will also be available for 25 cents each.
Have a great weekend!
