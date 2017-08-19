Try This Fun Caregiving Tip for Your Loved One





If you are caring for someone who has a form of dementia, here's one way you help them improve their well-being.With many positive health benefits, music may be the best tool a caregiver can use. “Music has the ability to improve social interactions, enhance mood, increase communication in individuals with dementia or Alzheimer's as well as reduce anxiety and stress,” says Elisabeth Knight, MSSW with Caring Excellence. “Music also has the ability to affect physical health by improving nighttime sleep, reducing pain, increasing mobility and coordination, or lessening the need for medication.”