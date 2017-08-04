Make these White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies Before School Starts

By Paige Rhodes













As the summer comes to a close, the kids are getting ready to head back to school. Whether you’re ready to get them out of the house or you’re bummed that they won’t be around anymore, this time of year brings orientations, teacher conferences, and PTA meet-and-greets to keep you busy. If you want to make a good impression at these events, homemade cookies are always a good idea. Chocolate chip cookies are perfect for the kiddos, but if you’re treating the adults, white chocolate macadamia nut is the way to go. These are soft, chewy, and slightly crisp to make sure that no cookie goes uneaten.













Yield: 16 Cookies Cook Time: 12 mins





Ingredients

2 and 1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking soda

1 and 1/2 tsp cornstarch

1/2 tsp salt

3/4 cup unsalted butter, melted

3/4 cup loosely packed light brown sugar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg and 1 egg yolk

2 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup white chocolate chips

1/2 cup chopped macadamia nuts





Instructions

Whisk the flour, baking soda, cornstarch, and salt together in a large bowl. Set aside.

In a medium bowl, whisk the melted butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar together until smooth. Whisk in the egg, egg yolk, and vanilla extract. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix together with a rubber spatula.



Fold in the white chocolate chips and macadamia nuts until evenly distributed. Cover the dough and chill in the refrigerator for at least 3 hours. After it's chilled, remove the dough from the refrigerator and allow to slightly soften 10 minutes. While you wait, preheat oven to 325°F.

Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper and set aside.





Using a medium cookie scoop (highly recommended), scoop out balls of cookie dough. Place 8 balls of dough onto each cookie sheet. Do not press down, the height of the ball will prevent the cookies from spreading too much. Bake the cookies for 12 minutes. The cookies will look underbaked, but they're not. Allow them to cool on the cookie sheet for 10 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.



