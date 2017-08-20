Best Workouts

Brigid Morrissey tries an intro to ballet class at Louisville Ballet. Photos: Melissa Donald

What to Expect: It was cool and dim, and natural light shone through the storefront windows, spotlighting the Pilates exercise equipment. I didn’t even need shoes, so I slipped out of those. Comfort was an obvious emphasis the longer I was there, from the suggested attire (there was a wide range of movements, so the less exposed, the better) to the classical music playing softly in the background. My session involved a brief, yet informative history lesson about the founder of Pilates and evolution of the equipment, full body exercises that both introduced me to the basics and allowed the instructor to evaluate my movements, and a 30-minute massage following the workout. After a mere taste of all that Downtown Pilates has to offer, I left with a desire to be a member and contribute to the momentum. I also left feeling better in mind, body, and spirit than I had before I walked in.



