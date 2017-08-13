Sunday, August 13, 2017

Best Body: Kai Hearndon-Dixon




“My biggest excuse is, “I have had a long day.” My biggest reality is those days are when I need to exercise the most!”

Read more about Kai here. Photos: Melissa Donald
