Tuesday, August 1, 2017

Best Body: Alison Cardoza





“I strive every month to reach a new, realistic goal for myself. This month my goal is to do 15 pull ups in a row.”



Read more about Alison here. Photo by Melissa Donald



at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated and rel="nofollow" is in use. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...