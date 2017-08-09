Meet the Beautiful Baby winner Anderson Yates! This enthusiastic and energetic 3 year old has a love for sports like basketball, football and baseball, as well as anything that involves being outside. Read more about Anderson in this months issue of Today's Woman or by clicking here.
Photos: Melissa Donald
