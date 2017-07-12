Win on Wednesday with Today's Woman

Win 2 tickets to the Boots & BBQ Bash sponsored by KentuckyOne Health!
Pull up your boots, shine your buckles and join us for some good 'ole fashioned fun. This festive event raises funds for Our Lady of Peace.
The Boots & BBQ Bash will be held on Saturday, August 19 from 6-10 p.m. at the Louisville Marriott East. The lucky winner and their guest will join us at the Today's Woman table!
Wear your “Country Chic Attire” and enjoy a silent auction, live auction and live music!
Enter here today!
