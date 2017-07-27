What To Do This Weekend

Deepen your practice at the Soul Cleanse Festival at Farmington Historic Plantation, a day of workshops and classes led by numerous regional teachers, focusing on postures, different yoga styles, meditation, and yoga philosophy.

Get sorted into your house and experience life in the wizard world at Potterpalooza at the Louisville Free Public Library. The event will feature activities geared to younger kids earlier in the day and older kids (and teens and adults) in the evening. Costumes are encouraged.

Learn more about plant selection at Native Plants for Wildlife, a workshop at the Louisville Nature Center for homeowners wanting to use natives and improve home landscapes, landowners wanting to improve woodland and wildlife habitat, and students interested in environmental careers.

Catch The Music Man through August 20 at Derby Dinner Playhouse in Clarksville, Indiana. The Broadway musical features a nostalgic score, rousing dance numbers, and is a grand tribute to the simplicity and optimism of Smalltown, USA.

Enjoy tastings from over 30 of Louisville's talented independent chefs and samplings of delicious adult beverages at Apron's Taste Of Independents at The Olmsted. The Robbie Bartlett Duo will be providing their jazz stylings, and there will be a silent auction.

Watch a BBC production of the children’s opera The Little Prince at The Kentucky Center. Come early for crafts and fun in the lobby. (You could even read The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupery as a family before the event.)

Have a great weekend!

This weekend, be their guest at the Jeffersonville, Indiana, Riverstage to see free outdoor performances of Disney'slive on stage featuring the River Pops Orchestra. Also this weekend are other opportunities to see live shows and music, delve more deeply into meditation and yoga, and celebrate all thingswith other fans of the books and movies.See below for our weekend picks: