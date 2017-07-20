What To Do This Weekend





The Westport Village Sunset Concert Series presents Hot Brown Smackdown, a band with bluegrass, folk, and funk influences. Bike to Beat Cancer benefiting Norton Cancer Institute will be on-site to raise awareness, sign up family bikers, and more. Hot Brown Smackdown will also be playing at Music on the Terrace at the Paddock Shops tonight (Thursday).













July is the perfect time to see the butterflies fluttering about the wildflowers at the second annualat Charlestown State Park this weekend. IUS entomologist Randy Hunt and park naturalists will be present to identify butterflies, and there will be activities for children and a butterfly release. Also, this weekend brings tasty barbecue and blues, outdoor movie nights, fun with a Hawaiian flare, several viewings of films with connections to the Bluegrass, and more.