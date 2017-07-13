What To Do This Weekend

This weekend, enjoy a time of civility at the 9th Annual Jane Austen Festival at Locust Grove (pictured above), sponsored by the Jane Austen Society of Greater Louisville. Activities will include a style show, a bare knuckle boxing exhibition, afternoon tea, an encampment of His Majesty's Royal Navy, and musicians, vendors, and more. Also happening this weekend is another tea-time gathering, a city rivalry soccer match, a community celebration in Oldham Co., and more.
Check out our weekend picks below:
- The 47th annual Oldham County Day will take place in historic downtown La Grange, Kentucky, to celebrate community pride and provide fun for all ages. There will be a parade, live entertainment, booths, food vendors, giveaways, arts and crafts, exhibits, and more.
- While you do that inevitable back-to-school shopping, you can join with local businesses in The Highlands: The Corridor That Cares, a school supplies and backpack drive benefitting Family Scholar House. It runs now through July 23, when there will be a closing celebration with food and drinks provided and current parent scholars and graduates will speak about their experience with Family Scholar House.
- Celebrate the migration of the monarch butterfly at the Monarch Festival at Hidden Hill Nursery & Sculpture Garden in Utica, Indiana. There will be art demonstrations, music, dance, booths, food and drink.
- Take the kids to the 5th annual Family Fun Day at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve for door prizes, crafts, face painting, a parade, zoo animals, a firehose splashdown, an ice cream eating contest, and more.
- Louisville City FC soccer takes on FC Cincinnati on Saturday. Partial proceeds from each ticket sold will go to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana.
- Enjoy Zootopia at the Iroquois Amphitheater, or Finding Dory at Jeffersonville, Indiana, Riverstage.
- The Culbertson Mansion is offering a break from the sweltering summer heat at the Peach Tea, a traditional Victorian Tea with a summer twist — peaches! Guests will enjoy a peach-themed luncheon served with an assortment of iced teas, and a tour of the mansion is included. (Traditional non-peach fare will also be served.) To make an advance reservation (required), call 812.944.9600.
Upcoming:
- The Louisville Zoo is offering two more Teacher Tuesdays, with free admission for teachers, July 18 and 25. Teachers who visit the registration table between 9:30am-noon will receive a Teacher Resource Goodie Bag and can enter a raffle for a free class field trip. To participate, teachers should bring a school badge, paystub, or other form of teacher identification to verify eligibility.
- Bestselling author and Golden Globe-winning actor Chris Colfer will be making an appearance Monday at the Youth Performing Arts School. Colfer has written several books for young readers including The Land of Stories: The Wishing Spell, The Land of Stories: The Enchantress Returns, The Land of Stories: A Grimm Warning, and more. Carmichael’s Bookstore will be offering raffle tickets to enter fans in a drawing for an exclusive VIP meet-and-greet with Chris immediately following the event.
