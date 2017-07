What To Do This Weekend

Check out the ultimate Harry Potter film fan experience with a full showing of the film Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone on a giant high definition screen with the John Williams score performed live by the Louisville Orchestra at The Kentucky Center.









This weekend brings opportunities to enjoy the outdoors, festivals, movies, live music, and more. You and the family can even be a part of the third Community Butterfly Garden Planting Day (above) at Blackacre State Nature Preserve and Historic Homestead. The new 9,000-square-foot pollinator garden you help create will feature over 60 species of Kentucky native plants, a diverse habitat for numerous honey and bumblebees and other endangered pollinators including butterflies. (RSVP to their office at 502.266.9802 or blackacre3200@gmail.com .)Check out our list below for some other great weekend fun: