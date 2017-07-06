What To Do This Weekend

This weekend brings opportunities to enjoy the outdoors, festivals, movies, live music, and more. You and the family can even be a part of the third Community Butterfly Garden Planting Day (above) at Blackacre State Nature Preserve and Historic Homestead. The new 9,000-square-foot pollinator garden you help create will feature over 60 species of Kentucky native plants, a diverse habitat for numerous honey and bumblebees and other endangered pollinators including butterflies. (RSVP to their office at 502.266.9802 or blackacre3200@gmail.com.)
Check out our list below for some other great weekend fun:
- Check out the ultimate Harry Potter film fan experience with a full showing of the film Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone on a giant high definition screen with the John Williams score performed live by the Louisville Orchestra at The Kentucky Center.
- Take the family to free outdoor movie nights! Family Film Night on the Belvedere is showing "Raiders of the Lost Ark" Friday, while the Jeffersonville RiverStage presents Pete’s Dragon (2016) on Saturday.
- The fifth annual Poorcastle Festival will feature 36 bands/artists, all of which hail from the great city of Louisville. The festival is kid- and pet-friendly.
- Find your next favorite handmade good at Made Market, Louisville's finest curated handmade market, showcasing the best makers from Louisville and the surrounding region.
- Meet your favorite superhero characters Saturday at Superhero Night at Slugger Field. Plus, the first 1,000 kids receive a free Superhero Night cape.
- Hop on down to the heart of downtown Jeffersontown for the Jeffersontown Summer Craft Beer Fest, which will feature more than 50 craft beers, local wines, food trucks, and live music.
- The 16th Annual Lebowski Fest offers a movie party, with a multiple band tribute to The Big Lebowski soundtrack, followed by a screening of The Big Lebowski. Other events include a garden party with live music and Lebowski-themed games and a bowling party with costume and trivia contests.
- Sample dozens of domestic, imported, and crafted beers and delicious tater tot creations at the Tater Tots & Beer Festival Sunday at the Louisville Water Tower. (Please check in advance for remaining ticket availability.)
Have a great weekend!
