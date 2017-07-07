Friday, July 7, 2017

We're Winners!

If you needed one more reason to read Today’s Woman, Today’s Family and Today’s Transitions magazines, look no further than the Society of Professional Journalists - Louisville chapter. Zion Publications, LLC recently received SPJ awards in six different categories. Here’s what we won:
First Place – Cover Design by our Editorial/Design Team - The judges said: "Love the energy this designer brings to the cover. The careful selection on type, size and color as well as composition and layout bring Today's Woman to life."

First Place – Minority/Women’s Affairs Reporting by our Editorial Team
(Breast Cancer Supplement) - The judges said: "A well-rounded look at a serious topic. The information on new developments in diagnosis and treatments are well-balanced with the personal stories and advice from survivors."

First Place – Page Design by our Design Team - The judges said: "This feature is a great example of how you can do more with less. The conscious decision to keep the photography black and white amongst the two color palettes was a genius move."

First Place – Health Care Reporting

First Place – Today's Transitions Feature Reporting by Lucy M. Pritchett - The judges said: "This piece chronicles how the art collection interests of a now-retired attorney took him on a decades-long detective story that culminated in an art exhibit that might be unique in bringing together Depression-era art with then everyday objects of that time."

2nd Place – Today’s Transitions Cover Design by our Editorial/Design Team
