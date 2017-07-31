Monday, July 31, 2017
The Fall Issue of Today's Family Now Is Out!
You can find the latest issue of Today's Family magazine — inside the August issue of Today's Woman! That's two magazines in one, still featuring all of the inspiring stories and helpful advice for women and families in Kentuckiana.
Check out these stories and more in the Fall Issue of Today's Family:
• Find Out The Winner of our Beautiful Baby Contest!
• Considering kids? Moms answer questions with a glimpse into motherhood.
• Learn if there is an ideal age gap between children.
• Should your kids still be sharing a room?
at 11:25 AM
Labels: Today's Family
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment
You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated and rel="nofollow" is in use. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!