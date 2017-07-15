By Paige Rhodes
By now, your gardens are probably starting to fill with the fruits (and veggies) of your labor. Giant zucchini, juicy watermelon, and sweet heirloom tomatoes make all of your TLC worth the time and effort. But, what do you do with it all when it starts taking over your counters? Pickling is a great way to preserve your produce while completely transforming its flavor. Whether used to dress up a Bloody Mary or served on the side of a burger, these sweet and spicy pickled veggies will add a zesty bite to any summer meal and use up your garden bounty.
Sweet and Spicy Quick Pickled Veggies
Yields: 2 Quarts
Ingredients
Mix of green beans, baby carrots, and Persian cucumbers (You’ll need 2 quarts total)
3 tbsp kosher salt
2 tbsp sugar
1 1/4 cups distilled white vinegar
2 tbsp coriander seeds
1 tbsp peppercorns
6 large garlic cloves, halved
4 to 6 dried hot chiles
10 sprigs of dill
Instructions
Pack vegetables into two 1-quart glass jars. In a bowl, combine the salt, sugar, vinegar, coriander, peppercorns, and garlic. Whisk until the salt and sugar dissolve. Add 2 cups of water and pour the brine over the vegetables. Tuck the chiles and dill between the vegetables. Tightly close the jars and refrigerate overnight or for up to one month. You can also follow proper canning procedures to preserve them for longer.
Find more recipes from Paige here and share some of your recipe ideas with us.
