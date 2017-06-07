Wednesday, June 7, 2017

Win on Wednesday with Today's Woman


Click on the giveaway below and enter to win!

Win a Facial at Salzman Cosmetic Surgery and Spa!
Win a deep-pore facial with dermaplaning with our esthetician, Maria. Enter here today!


Win 4 tickets to Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at Kentucky Speedway!
Win 4 tickets to the Quaker State 400 presented by Advance Auto Parts -- Don’t miss Dale Jr.’s Last Race at Kentucky! 
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series doesn’t get any more competitive, any harder fought than at Kentucky. The Quaker State 400 presented by Advance Auto Parts is recognized as one of the best battles on the circuit, and returns for the seventh time on Saturday, July 8. The Best Drivers Love It – Others Fear It. Enter here today!



Win 4 Tickets to Holiday World!
Looking for a great day of family fun? Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari is located just an hour north of Louisville in Santa Claus, Indiana. Enter here to win four tickets good through Oct. 29, 2017. Enjoy rides for kids and adults, an amazing water park, free sunscreen, and soft drinks.

Winners for all three giveaways will be drawn on June 14, 2017. See Official Rules for details.

