Why Tori Heyman Loves 30-Min Workouts

Mornings for this busy fitness coach involve toddler cuddles, a healthy breakfast, and a quick workout. Tori Heyman, 27, founder of Tori Heyman Fit Life, swears by quick and efficient workouts that she can do from the comfort of her own home.
“I learned early on in motherhood that 30-minute home workouts are the only way I can stay consistent with my fitness journey,” she says. “I lost 60+ pounds of pregnancy weight with a 25-minute-a-day program. I love that I can get a strong, fit body while showing my little one a healthy lifestyle.”
|Tori gets in a good workout with her 3-year-old daughter Kennedy. Photos by Melissa Donald
After her morning workout, Tori whips up one of her favorite vegan breakfasts — a big bowl of fresh fruit. Other vegan breakfast staples include a simple bowl of Wheat Chex topped with a sliced banana, protein shakes, and peanut butter banana toast. Between coaching clients and keeping up with her toddler, Tori also credits the occasional Starbucks trip for keeping her motor running throughout her busy days. Her favorite (non-dairy) pick-me-up? A venti iced latte with half soy and half almond milk.
Fashion pieces she loves:
For her everyday go-to piece, Tori praises her Fabletics Salar Capris. “From workouts, to chasing my toddler around the playground, to fitness coaching...They have the perfect hug, feel, and rise,” she says. Tori also gushes about her black Lululemon Wunder Under yoga pants. “They are so soft!”
Favorite beauty product:
Even while coaching a client through a strenuous fitness regime or fighting through a tough workout herself, Tori is fashionable and well put-together. She recommends Sonia Kashuk Allure false eyelashes from Target for her favorite workout-friendly eye glam. “I recommend them to everyone,” she says.
Latest purchase she’s praising:
For the right amount of flex for jumping around in high intensity workouts, Tori loves her Nike RN Distance running shoes. “They are oh-so-comfy!”
What is one healthy habit you've incorporated into your morning routine before you leave home for the day. Share it with us!
No comments:
Post a Comment
You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated and rel="nofollow" is in use. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!