Why Read Today’s Transitions?

Do your parents or grandparents need some extra help simplifying their lives? You can find great ideas on navigating your way through your situation by reading the latest issue of Today’s Transitions magazine. Here are a few more reasons you’ll want to read the summer issue.
- You can find out how to plan a fun vacation with your loved one — despite their mobility issues.
- Also you might want to purchase one of these items in preparation for your trip.
- You’ll learn 10 tips for making a visit meaningful.
- You can plan a delightful outing with your relative or a friend that is entertaining and convenient.
- If you know of a caregiver who deserves praise for all they do for their loved one, you can nominate him or her for this.
- Our Caregiver Circle panel will give you tips on easing the stress of caregiving which will enable you to make more time for yourself.
