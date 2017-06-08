What To Do This Weekend

Look below for more weekend activities:
- Experience the Cirque side of Louisville as CirqueLouis’ acrobats, jugglers, dancers, and aerialists present East of the Sun at Iroquois Amphitheater.
- Join the adventure at Zoofari 2017! One Wild Night at the Louisville Zoo. As the largest annual fund-raising event benefiting the Zoo, guests can be up close and personal with the Zoo’s animals while also enjoying hors d’oeuvres, a gourmet sit-down dinner, themed cocktails, a silent auction, the opportunity to adopt an animal during the live auction, and musical entertainment. Remember, the zoo closes early to the public on Saturday for this event.
- Spend the morning relaxing on Saturdays in June, July, and August at Free Yoga at the RiverStagein Jeffersonville, Indiana. The class is FREE and open to all levels (children are welcome). Bring your mat and a bottle of water.
- Cheer on the Bats and get pictures with your favorite characters at Princesses and Pirates at The Louisville Bats. A free princess tiara or pirate sword will be given to the first 1,000 kids in attendance.
- Celebrate the human-animal bond at the Kentucky Humane Society's 23rd annual Waggin' Trail Festival for the Animals at the Louisville Water Tower. There will be animal booths, food and beverage vendors, live music, animal behavior demonstrations, and more.
- Music on the Terrace at Paddock Shops kicks off Thursday evening with classic rock by The Wulfe Brothers. There will be free face painting for children of all ages, and the first 25 customers to present a $25 receipt from any Paddock Shops tenant will receive a free $25 tenant gift card while supplies last.
- Bring your children or grandchildren to Kids Day at the Market, Saturday at the St. Matthews Farmers Market. Enjoy games, crafts, and live music while enjoying the fruits of the farmers' labor!
