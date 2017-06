What To Do This Weekend

Look below for more weekend activities:













Experience the Cirque side of Louisville as CirqueLouis’ acrobats, jugglers, dancers, and aerialists present East of the Sun at Iroquois Amphitheater.

Join the adventure at Zoofari 2017! One Wild Night at the Louisville Zoo. As the largest annual fund-raising event benefiting the Zoo, guests can be up close and personal with the Zoo’s animals while also enjoying hors d’oeuvres, a gourmet sit-down dinner, themed cocktails, a silent auction, the opportunity to adopt an animal during the live auction, and musical entertainment. Remember, the zoo closes early to the public on Saturday for this event.

Spend the morning relaxing on Saturdays in June, July, and August at Free Yoga at the RiverStagein Jeffersonville, Indiana. The class is FREE and open to all levels (children are welcome). Bring your mat and a bottle of water.





This weekend, there's work to be done and fun to be had! Your family and friends can help clean up our environment at Saturday morning's Ohio River Sweep ) at the Falls of the Ohio, and get a free T-shirt. This weekend also offers opportunities to be amazed by acrobatics, party with the animals, relax with some yoga, and more.