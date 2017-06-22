What To Do This Weekend

This weekend, watch a battle for the throne in Kentucky Shakespeare's production of Richard II at the C. Douglas Ramey Amphitheater in historic Old Louisville’s Central Park. The play is part of the Kentucky Shakespeare Festival, the oldest free Shakespeare festival in the country. This weekend also offers opportunities to admire the beauty of multiple varieties of daylilies (even from a hot air balloon!), bid on a date with a bachelor for a good cause, have some family fun at the track, or catch a movie or free outdoor concerts.
Check out our selections below, and have a great weekend!
- Misters for MS, a new fundraising event at the Louisville Water Tower benefiting the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, includes a bachelor and live auction that's unique to the Louisville area.
- Bring the kids to Churchill Downs for Family Adventure Day, a day of racing and family activities including pony rides, inflatables, petting zoo, stick horse races in the Paddock, face painting, and more.
- Check out more than 700 daylily varieties at the 8th Annual Dazzling Daylilies Festival with Balloons Over the Garden at The Western Kentucky Botanical Garden in Owensboro, Kentucky. There will be guided tours of the daylilies, an opportunity to place your bid for daylily naming rights, full hot air balloon flights and tethered rides, food vendors, and more.
- Multi-platinum country music recording artist Joe Nichols will perform at the Jeffersonville RiverStage on Saturday.
- Tease your hair, put on some shades and, like, totally, get rad with the Bats as they throw it back to the 1980's at Louisville Slugger Field this Saturday. The players will wear throwback Redbirds jerseys, and the first 2,000 fans to enter will receive a throwback Redbirds hat. There will be pregame '80s music by the 'Sound Machine,' a photo booth, and '80s themed giveaways.
- The Kentucky Guild of Brewers will host its first annual brew fest, Kentucky Craft Bash, Saturday at Louisville Waterfront Park’s Festival Plaza. The brewfest will feature beers produced within the Commonwealth and will host over 30 Kentucky breweries highlighting more than 70 varieties of beer.
- Join the Louisville Philharmonia Saturday at Iroquois Amphitheater for its summer pops concert, including pieces from Empire Strikes Back, West Side Story, Cats, and Pirates of the Caribbean.
- The Kentucky Center offers Fri-Sci Cinema Inception (2010) From hypothesis to theory to law, each film in our summer series asks more questions than it answers – “what-if?” “can you imagine?” and “what would you do?” in the face of scientific discovery.
Coming Up:
Don't forget! The Today's Woman Most Admired Woman event is coming up on Tuesday, starting at 5:30pm at The Olmsted. Please join us to honor our 2017 winners. Be inspired by these women as they share their own stories. You’ll also have the opportunity to socialize with members of our Most Admired Woman Hall of Fame, women who’ve excelled in their careers and given back to our community.
No comments:
Post a Comment
You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated and rel="nofollow" is in use. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!