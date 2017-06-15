What To Do This Weekend

It's Father's Day weekend! In honor of all of the great dads out there, we've provided a few ideas for activities you can enjoy, where they get a little something extra to celebrate them.
Check out our ideas below for a fun time with Dad and other events for everyone to enjoy!
Celebrate Dad
- Treat Dad to Father’s Day at the Louisville Zoo (pictured above). Fathers get in free, and the entire family can enjoy zoo keeper talks about animal fathers in the wild.
- Spend Father’s Day at Joe Huber’s Family Farm Restaurant in Starlight, Indiana. Enjoy fried chicken, Huber honey ham, homemade chicken and dumplings, fried biscuits with apple butter, and more.
- Father's Day at the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory offers all fathers free admission and a specially branded black mini-bat.
- Show dad how much you appreciate him with the Goodwood and Harvest Restaurant - Louisville's Beer Brunch and Brewery Tour. This brunch includes a 3-course meal with Goodwood beer pairings at the Harvest restaurant followed by a stroll down the street to take a tour of the Goodwood Brewery.
- Bring your pop to Copper & Kings Sunday for a free hour-long tour, which includes a behind-the-scenes look at the American Brandy & absinthe distillery, plus three 1/2 oz. tastings for those 21+ following the tour. Enjoy our beautiful outdoor courtyard and stay for a game of ping-pong or cornhole with the family.
- Score designer handbags at low prices while supporting a great cause Thursday at Margaret’s Fine Consignments' first Purses for Nurses fundraiser to benefit Hosparus Health. More than 100 new and gently used designer handbags will be priced from $5-$50.
- Check out all the usual Flea attractions in green space at The Flea Off Market in Shelby Park. This event will feature Sound Community drum workshops, the spray park, pony rides, Kids' Bike & Scooter Swap, plus 100 vendors, food trucks, craft beer and cocktails.
- Come learn about Our Place In Space, presented by Oh Wow Saturday at Headliners Music Hall. You'll hear from NASA engineers, astrophysicists, and space policy experts about how they need you to help shape the future of space exploration. Enjoy sponsor booths, which include telescopic views of the sun, VR experiences, a Voyager Listening Station, free solar glasses, and more.
- U2: The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 rolls into Papa Johns Cardinal Stadium on Friday.
- Jazzercise is offering GirlForce, a free, yearlong dance fitness class for girls between the ages of 16 and 21. They will offer a mix modern dance choreography with kickboxing and Pilates moves, all to the latest Top-40’s hits.
- Drink a cocktail, listen to live music, and watch 11 exciting races including the Breeders' Cup Challenge Races at at Downs After Dark. Special activities for the evening include the Guest Chef Series @ Millionaires Row featuring Chef Anthony Lamas and El Jimador, salsa dance demonstrations, and more.
- The Building and Development Association of Southern Indiana Home Expo returns to Southern Indiana at the Champions Pointe development located on Fuzzy Zoeller’s Champions Pointe Golf Club. Home Expo attendees will have the opportunity to tour five fully furnished homes, with on-trend design, technology, and new home construction.
- With songs by Grammy and Tony-winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper, the musical Kinky Boots (now playing at The Kentucky Center) takes you from a gentlemen’s shoe factory in Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan.
No comments:
Post a Comment
You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated and rel="nofollow" is in use. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!