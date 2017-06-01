What To Do This Weekend

All aboard for a fun-filled weekend! Take a ride on everyone's favorite tank engine, enjoy some great outdoor concerts, have a family adventure at Churchill Downs, find beauty at flower and plant shows, and more.
See below for a list of activities to fill your weekend with smiles:
- Located on the site of the future Waterfront Botanical Gardens, Sunday's Prelude 2017 is the Gardens' annual fundraiser, featuring music by the Dick Sisto Quartet, performances by artists from the Louisville Ballet, and cocktails and hors d’oeuvres inspired by its forthcoming Education Gardens.
- This weekend and next, climb aboard Thomas The Tank Engine, as the classic storybook friend rolls into New Haven, Kentucky, for a Day Out With Thomas.
- The Westport Village/Sunset Concert Series begins Friday with music by Funkasaurus, playing a mixture of funk and old school hip-hop. There will also be sidewalk sales, food, and beverage specials. Bring a nonperishable food item to be donated to Dare to Care Food Bank and be entered into a drawing for a giveaway. Concerts will take place one Friday a month through September outdoors in the Village.
- Take the kids to Churchill Downs Saturday for a Family Adventure Day, full of racing and family activities including pony rides, inflatables, petting zoo, stick horse races in the Paddock, face painting, and more.
- Jeffersonville offers family fun and flowers this Saturday at Jeff Fest at Big 4 Station park. Enjoy free games, pony rides, inflatables, face painting, make and take crafts, art show, live music, food, and more. Also, don't miss out on the Jeffersonville Main Street Plant Sale, offering perennials, edibles, trees, houseplants, and bulbs priced between $.50 and $4 and labeled with all the information you need to grow them.
- The Crestwood Civic Club is also hosting its Art & Garden Event on Saturday, which will include a plant sale. You can browse several plant varieties in annuals, perennials and succulents, donated by the club’s members as well as various wholesale and retail nurseries and home gardening centers.
- The 17th annual Wings For Kids radio controlled model airplane airshow at Bill Fluke Air Field brings top RC pilots from several states to show and fly a wide array of large radio controlled planes including WWI biplanes, WWII warbirds, aerobatic stunt planes, helicopters and even turbine jets! Lots of great food, raffle prizes and activities for kids including a candy drop. Proceeds benefit Norton Children's Hospital.
- Ever wanted to try your hand at fishing but don't know where to start? Come down to the Falls of the Ohio Saturday for Free Fishing Weekend. No fishing license needed. Learn how to tie a line, cast, and more. Park naturalists along with DNR fisheries biologists will also be on hand. Open to all ages.
- Celebrate the opening of the renovated public swimming pool and splash pad at Make A Splash! at EP "Tom" Sawyer State Park. Take advantage of free pool admission from noon to 2pm, and the first 200 guests will get tickets for free food and kids prize packages. There will be prize drawings as well.
Coming Up Next Week:
Music on the Terrace at Paddock Shops kicks off next Thursday, June 8, with classic rock by The Wulfe Brothers. There will be free face painting for children of all ages, and the first 25 customers to present a $25 receipt from any Paddock Shops tenant will receive a free $25 tenant gift card while supplies last.
No comments:
Post a Comment
You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated and rel="nofollow" is in use. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!