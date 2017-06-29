What To Do This Weekend — Independence Day Edition

This week we are extending our weekend reach to include some Fourth of July events to help you celebrate on into Tuesday's holiday. For example, celebrate Independence Day in 1817 at Locust Grove (above) and experience life 200 years ago. Hear readings of the Declaration of Independence throughout the day, and remember why we celebrate. We've also included ways you can celebrate local businesses, learn more about a public community art series, check out some athletes at the top of their sport, or watch bursts of fireworks in the night sky.
Check out some ideas for a great weekend:
- Also, tonight at Locust Grove enjoy Music in the Gardens featuring Keltricity, playing contemporary, traditional and eclectic Celtic-influenced music. English Country Dancers will be on hand to teach interested beginners.
- Celebrate the Fourth with music, fireworks and family fun at Louisville Waterfront Fourth, featuring free concerts with by MojoFlo, Dr. Dundiff & Otis Jr., Jenna Dean, The Afrophycisists, and DJ Kaos. The Catfish Louie Kids’ Area will feature pony rides, a petting farm, putt putt, and other activities.
- The Crescent Hill 4th of July Celebration will include an Art Fair featuring about 75 artists, games such as the Cake Wheel and Ping Pong Toss, raffles, inflatables, a children's fun zone, and more. Also, check out the Ohio Valley Native American Veteran War Society Salute each day.
- Celebrate with baseball and fireworks at Louisville Slugger Field. A free patriotic Bats logo hat will be given to the first 2,000 fans to enter.
- The rescheduled 9th Annual Buy Local Fair at the Louisville Water Tower Park will include 180 booths from a variety of local businesses, artists and craftspeople, community organizations, and farmers, as well as live music, cooking and cocktail competitions, vendors, a children’s area, and more.
- Come meet three of the best Olympic pole vaulters in U.S. history at Vault in the Ville at 4th Street Live. Also, celebrate the Fourth of July at the Red, White, & BBQ Patio Party. There will be competitive eating contests, live music, chances to win prizes, and more.
- New Albany, Indiana's Riverfront Independence Day Celebration at the Riverfront Amphitheater will feature fireworks at dark, music from Gary Brewer and the Kentucky Ramblers and The Louisville Crashers and children's activities such as a kid-friendly rock wall, bounce-houses, and more.
- The Freedom Clothes Project is a summer-long public community arts series at the Clifton Center celebrating the amazing escape of Thornton and Lucie Blackburn. It will introduce Dr. Estella Conwill Majozo's new historical fiction novel, and the exhibit will include artifacts.
- Jeffersonville, Indiana, will hold its annual 4th Of July Freedom Parade to celebrate our freedoms and to remember men and women who are serving our country to ensure those freedoms.
Have a great holiday!
