Try this Delicious Summer Salad

If you're a true Southerner, your summers were probably spent snacking on vegetables from the garden. This surely included cucumbers that were soaked in white vinegar, sugar, and water. Maybe it's because cucumbers are a bountiful summer crop, but that dish seemed to be a commonality in a lot of families. This Cucumber, Radish, and Fennel Salad with Mandarin Dressing is a modern homage to that beloved snack. Every time you enjoy it, you will be taken back to those sticky days filled with deceptive Cool Whip containers packed with sour soaked cucumbers. This salad is even better on day two after the vinaigrette has time to soak into the veggies, but they still retain their addicting crunch. This dish may become your new favorite go-to BBQ addition.Serves: 41 fennel bulb, reserve the green tops for garnish8 ounces radishes, trimmed1/2 English Cucumber1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil1/4 cup fresh mandarin juice2 tbsp red wine vinegar1 garlic clove, minced1 tsp sea saltfreshly ground black pepper to tasteUsing a mandoline or sharp knife, thinly slice the white part of the fennel, radishes, and cucumber. Add the vegetables to a large bowl.In a small bowl, combine mandarin juice, red wine vinegar, garlic, salt, and pepper. Slowly stream in olive oil while whisking. Whisk vinaigrette until thoroughly combined. Drizzle the desired amount of dressing over the veggies. Chop the green tops of the fennel and use it to garnish your salad.Serve immediately or let it chill for a while to let the flavors meld.