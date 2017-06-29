Our July Issue is Out!

In this issue we confront a different comfort zone — it is about taking a step into the world of beauty treatments. Whether it becomes a regular maintenance routine you do for yourself or a one-time treat, a little glamour can change how you feel and think about yourself. Be a Glam Girl and yourself at the same time.
No comments:
Post a Comment
You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated and rel="nofollow" is in use. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!