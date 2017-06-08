Thursday, June 8, 2017

Kelly McCormick’s Strategy for Handling Defeat

By Lucy M. Pritchett






Read more about her here.

When asked about how she manages money, Kelly says, “saving my money and being a spendthrift” is one of the wisest financial decisions she has ever made.

 Photo by Melissa Donald.
