“I never thought I’d be the subject of any cyberbully, especially not Bilal’s fans.”

Jessi was friends with her husband during college until Bilal realized that he was in love with her and asked her to marry him after attending a friend’s funeral. “Bilal was raised in Florida and was in a gang when he was very young,” Jessi says. “He saw friends die and go to jail. Even though he got away from it playing football for UofL, he was really upset about seeing a friend die. He knew life was short and he didn’t want to wait any longer.”