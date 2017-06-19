Carole C. Pfeffer’s Other Talent

By Lucy M. Pritchett
Read more about her here. Photo by Melissa Donald.
Why she believes museums are valuable to everyone: “I think that museums send a signal — especially to our young people coming up — that there’s more to learning and more to who we are in the community, who we are as a nation and what our responsibilities are and who has gone before us — who they are.”
This category is sponsored by the Muhammad Ali Center.
No comments:
Post a Comment
You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated and rel="nofollow" is in use. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!