Win on Wednesday with Today's Woman!

|Win Family Trek Ticket to the Louisville Zoo!
Experience all the Louisville Zoo has to offer with the family Trek Ticket. Prize package includes 5 (five) Trek Tickets which include Zoo admission, unlimited train and carousel rides the day of your visit plus one climb on the Sky Trail Ropes Course. Enter today!
Winner will be drawn on May 31, 2017.
Level Up Louisville is giving away 1 ticket for the Kids Day Camp (Valued at $70) and 1 ticket for the Kids Summer Camp (Valued at $200). Children must be ages 5-10 years old.
Kids Day Camp
9am – 1:30pm
June 7 (ages 5-7) OR July 5 (ages 8-10)
Join Lauren Dahl in an art and movement packed day. Your child will experience a variety of art materials and complete several projects to take home. Students will be creating a textured noodle canvas inspired by every day nature items, marbleizing paper, and completing an intro to printmaking project. Click here to enter for the Kids Day Camp.
Kids Summer Camp
9am – 12:30pm
June 19-21 (ages 5-7) OR July 10-12 (ages 8-10)
Join Lauren Dahl in a three-day arts education camp as your child explores a variety of art mediums and techniques. This camp takes arts and crafts up a notch as we dive deeper into learning and exploring art processes along with the “why” of art-making. Click here for the Kids Summer Camp.
Winners will be drawn on May 31, 2017. Both camps are to be held at Story Louisville, 1201 Story Avenue #299.
